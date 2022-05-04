FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Patchy fog developing this morning, storms return for Thursday night

We'll see some slight changes into the next few days (KPLC)

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Patchy fog has continued to develop across Southwest Louisiana this morning as temperatures and our dew points remain very close to one another as winds remain out of the southerly direction. A cold front is still set to move through as we head into Thursday evening and Friday morning with the potential for a few stronger storms in the mix as well. The warm and muggy pattern looks to hold on tight as we head into the weekend with many areas looking to reach 90 degrees for the first time this year.

Stepping out the door this morning our temperatures are very warm with many areas in the lower 70′s with a few upper 60′s sprinkled into the mix for the northern communities. Temperatures are warming a little this morning for a few locations as clouds continue to build, but we also have patchy dense fog beginning to form in many areas. Sunshine will arrive once again for the morning and afternoon hours, which will help to burn the fog off relatively quickly and then set us on our way to a warm and muggy afternoon. Highs once again will be back into the middle to upper 80′s, but as we factor in the humidity it will help to make it feel much warmer with many areas looking at head indices back into the lower to middle 90′s. If you have to work outdoors or be out for a prolonged period of time make sure to wear the sunscreen as well as drink plenty of water. Some changes are on the way though as we head into Thursday as a cold front will begin to move towards the area and bring the opportunity for scattered showers and storms.

Looking at the front itself, most models bring the showers and storms into the region starting Thursday evening through early Friday morning before clearing out into Friday afternoon. Highs on Thursday will be back into the middle to upper 80′s and that will provide us with ample amounts of energy for the storms later in the afternoon and evening and that’s why we have the chance for a few stronger storms in the mix. The greatest risk will be for damaging winds and large hail, but an isolated tornado can’t be ruled out. The area of greatest concern remains to our north, but we’ll need to stay weather aware and keep the KPLC First Alert Weather App handy moving through the evening and overnight hours. Things will turn quiet for Friday afternoon and into the weekend as high pressure will begin to settle in over the area and that will help to bring some of the warmest temperatures so far this year. If you have any outdoor plans for the weekend the good news is they look good to go, especially if they involve being around water to help cool off!

Taking a quick look at the second half of the ten day forecast not much will change as high pressure will settle in with a firm grasp and that will mean plenty of sunshine with temperatures sitting in the upper 80′s to lower 90′s. Rain chances will remain very low and that will mean our deficit for the year will continue to grow, but as we add moisture into the mix by mid-late next week then our feels like temperatures will go up and we will need to focus on staying hydrated. For now enjoy the sunshine this afternoon before rain chances return tomorrow.

Meteorologist Jacob Durham

