FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Front Thursday night could bring a few strong storms

By Ben Terry
Published: May. 4, 2022 at 4:52 PM CDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The taste of summer temperatures has arrived this week to SW Louisiana with some areas making their first pass at 90 degrees this season and the added humidity making for heat index values in the lower 90s. We settle back down into a quiet evening tonight but don’t expect temperatures to drop much below the lower 70s overnight with some areas of patchy fog possible overnight.

A cold front moving in Thursday night is the main focus of our weather with a line of showers and storms expected to push in to the area after sunset. There is a slight chance a couple of storms could be severe with damaging winds and large hail the primary concerns. We are expecting the threat of severe weather to be very limited in duration as this line moves through quickly, with the strongest storms out of the area after midnight.

Behind this front don’t expect a cooldown though as highs return to the upper 80s on Friday and a pattern setting up beginning this weekend that will yield to daily highs in the 90s with lows in the 70s. An upper level ridge will amplify over the area and remain in place most of next week, keeping rain chances out of the forecast and the feeling of summer in place for several days!

First Alert Meteorologist Ben Terry

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: KPLC 7 News Sunrise 6-6:30 - May 4, 2022