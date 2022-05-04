50/50 Thursdays
‘Finfish Reef’ planned for Calcasieu Lake

CCA has built several reefs in Cameron and Calcasieu parishes recently.
CCA has built several reefs in Cameron and Calcasieu parishes recently.(Calcasieu Conservation Association of Louisiana)
By Amanda Johnson
Published: May. 4, 2022 at 2:20 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Cameron Parish, La. (KPLC) - The Coastal Conservation Association of Louisiana (CCA) and the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries will build a new artificial reef in Calcasieu Lake using recycled concrete.

The new “Finfish Reef” will be around two miles west of Commissary Point in about six feet of water, according to CCA. CCA will deploy over 2,000 tons of recycled crushed concrete over five acres.

Week will begin later this week and should take less than a week to complete, according to CCA.

The reef will provide a home for oysters and other species, according to CCA.

Funding for this project is provided by CCA’s Building Conservation trust, LDWF’s Artificial Reef Trust Fund and CCA’s REEF Club. DLS energy provided in-kind labor, and Road Rock Recycling donated materials. Additional funding was provided by the estate of Eddy and Mary Ann Dever, a couple who frequented the lake.

CCA will publish the reef coordinates when the project is complete. More information can be found HERE.

