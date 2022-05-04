50/50 Thursdays
Amazon to pay employee travel expenses to get abortions, other treatments, reports say

Amazon reportedly told its staff Monday the company would pay up to $4,000 in travel expenses...
Amazon reportedly told its staff Monday the company would pay up to $4,000 in travel expenses for employees who need non-life threatening medical treatments, including abortions, according to a message seen by Reuters.(Pixabay)
By Debra Dolan
Published: May. 4, 2022 at 10:21 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
(Gray News) – Millions of women in the United States are on the verge of possibly losing the right to an abortion if the Supreme Court overturns the landmark 1973 Roe v. Wade case that legalized the procedure nationwide.

If overturned, many women won’t be able to afford the costs of going out of state to have an abortion and will rely on employer benefits.

Amazon reportedly told its staff Monday the company would pay up to $4,000 in travel expenses for employees who need non-life threatening medical treatments, including abortions, according to a message seen by Reuters.

CNN Business reports this move is similar to policies implemented by Citigroup, Yelp, Uber and Lyft “to help employees bypass Republican-led efforts in several states to effectively ban abortion.”

If Roe v. Wade is overturned, 26 states are likely to ban abortion, according to the Guttmacher Institute, the pro-abortion rights think tank.

Of those, 22 states already have total or near-total bans on the books that are currently blocked by Roe, aside from Texas.

The Texas law banning it after six weeks has been allowed to go into effect by the Supreme Court because of its unusual civil enforcement structure.

Four more states are considered likely to quickly pass bans if Roe is overturned.

Sixteen states and the District of Columbia have protected access to abortion in state law.

About half of U.S. states are expected to ban abortion if Roe v. Wade falls. (CNN, KOCO, GETTY IMAGES, KOKI, KCBD, KOKH, OKLAHOMA STATE DEPARTMENT OF HEALTH)

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.

