Vernon Parish Sheriff K9 “Duke” passes away

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Vernon Parish Sheriff’s Department announced in a Facebook post that a member of the K9 Unit “Duke” has passed away at the age of 11.

“Duke honorably served the citizens of Vernon Parish for his entire life,” VPSO said. “K9 Duke and his handler, Deputy Ricky Stephens, traveled far and wide to assist law enforcement agencies with fugitives and missing persons.”

“Duke” exceeded 100 captures during his service at VPSO.

VPSO thanks “Duke” for his service. They said he will be missed.

