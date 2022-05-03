Twanie’s Terrific Treats balancing inflation costs

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Being 21-years-old and running your own business comes with challenges, and running a new business as inflation continues to rise is certainly one of them as Twanie’s Terrific Treats is working through the price hikes in production cost.

When taking your first bite into the Signature Chocolate Chip Cookie, you may not be thinking about the increased cost of goods it took to make one of Twanie’s Terrific Treats.

“I started to notice earlier this year that the prices were going up, but and I was like ‘well, maybe it will just stop here’ and it just kept going up and kept going up and kept going up,” Antwan Pettis said.

The rise in inflation is now taking hold of the ingredients Pettis uses to make nearly 100-dozen cookies each week.

“The eggs, I was paying about $6 for 60 eggs. Now I’m paying over $15,” Pettis said.

Everything from butter, flour, and the boxes he serves the cookies in have gone up in cost, leading Pettis to announce the price increase of his cookies on his Facebook page last week.

“I try to be as transparent as I possibly can because I don’t want anyone to think that I’m trying to jip anyone or cut corners,” Pettis said.

He said he chooses to maintain the same brands and high quality ingredients to ensure his cookies are consistent with his customer’s expectations -- a type of integrity that keeps people selling out Twanie’s Terrific Treats every week.

“Nothing but positive feedback,” Pettis said. “Everyone’s like ‘oh if you increased the cookies by $5, we’ll still buy them’ and it’s extremely humbling and honestly it’s a blessing to have such a supportive community and such supportive loyal and loving customers.”

Twanie’s is not currently taking special orders or deliveries but you can find them on Tuesday’s at the Cash and Carry Farmers Market in Lake Charles and on Saturday’s at the Moss Bluff Farmer’s Market.

To follow along where Pettis will be selling cookies you can find updates on the Twanie’s Terrific Treats Facebook page.

