Tigers add Ohio State transfer Kateri Poole

Ohio State guard Kateri Poole (5)
Ohio State guard Kateri Poole (5)(Josh Auzenne | WAFB)
By Spencer Chrisman
Published: May. 3, 2022 at 7:51 AM CDT|Updated: 19 hours ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Kim Mulkey and the LSU Tigers have added another transfer with the recent signing of Ohio State guard Kateri Poole.

Poole becomes the fourth player added through the NCAA Transfer Portal, joining West Virginia guard Jasmine Carson and Esmery Martinez and Missouri forward LaDazhia Williams.

RELATED
Kim Mulkey adds another transfer player to LSU, this one from 2 SEC schools
LSU lands 2 West Virginia players through transfer portal

The four transfers join the nation’s No. 26 ranked player and McDonald’s All-American Flaujae Johnson, junior college transfer Last-Tear Poa, an NJCAA First-Team All-American, the Dallas Morning News Player of the Year in Sa’Myah Smith, and Alisa Williams.

“I believe in Coach Mulkey, and what we want together as a program,” said Poole. “With her passion and love for the game, I can only work harder. Geaux Tigers!”

The Bronx, NY native started 13 of the first 14 games for Ohio State, before suffering a minor injury. She averaged 4.8 points and 2.4 assists per game in 25 games played. Poole also had four games where she put up double figures.

Poole played in all 20 games of her freshman season and started the final five. Averaging 6.6 points, 2.6 rebounds, and 2.0 assists, Poole earned a spot on the Big 10 All-Freshman team. She scored in double-figures four times during her first collegiate season.

