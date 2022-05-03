SWLA Arrest Report - May 2, 2022

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for May 2, 2022.

Roger Isaa Salgado-Castro, 35, Lake Charles: Burglary; theft under $25,000; federal detainer.

Quentin Joseph Boyd, 31, Lake Charles: Domestic abuse; property damage under $1,000.

Curtis Darrell Dear Jr., 28, Houston, TX: Battery; instate detainer.

Roland Brandon Smith, 39, Starks: Possession of stolen things under $25,000; out of state detainer.

Donald Ray Mitchell, 56, Lake Charles: Theft under $1,000; contempt of court (3 charges).

Briana Lacole Joseph, 29, Lake Charles: Cruelty to juveniles; contempt of court.

Randall Pierre Walls, 50, Lake Charles: Failure to register as a sex offender (3 charges).

Catera Quintell Patrick, 22, Iowa: Contempt of court (2 charges); possession of stolen things under $25,000.

Jason Lamar Cedars, 43, Lake Charles: Stalking; harassment.

Craig Anthony Mayo, 33, Iowa: Flight from an officer; possession of a firearm by a person convicted of felonies.

Darren Dale Foster Jr., 38, Starks: Contempt of court; aggravated property damage; aggravated assault with a firearm; possession of marijuana; possession of drug paraphernalia; resisting an officer by flight; no rear reflectors on bicycle.

