Public hearing scheduled on construction, demolition and wood waste landfill

By Theresa Schmidt
Published: May. 2, 2022 at 8:07 PM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A public hearing is coming up on a construction and demolition landfill off Big Lake Road.

The landfill is already there, but the Louisiana Department of Environmental Quality is giving people a chance to comment on a draft permit and environmental assessment. The company that owns the landfill is BP Disposal, LLC. The reason for the hearing is partly to make technical changes that assure proper closure in the future.

The BP Disposal landfill is at the end of a long gravel road called Bazile off Big Lake Road. It is a rural area with cow pastures and a few residences off Big Lake Road.

The landfill accepts construction and demolition waste and wood waste. And they make sure dust is kept under control. The state DEQ is accepting public comments on the company’s draft solid waste permit and an environmental assessment.

Right now the company is permitted to dispose of waste on twenty-seven acres and is required to cover each acre one by one as they finish disposal. Now they want to be allowed to have up to 12 acres uncovered at a time.

Their engineer said the company puts funds into an escrow account to assure there will always be sufficient money to properly close the landfill when needed. Owners of landfills cap them with dirt to help secure what has been disposed there.

The company also accepts concrete for recycling. Concrete does not have to be disposed of in a landfill. The public can also review and comment on the environmental assessment. There are not any people close by and those we did check with were not aware of the upcoming public hearing.

People can email in comments or attend a public hearing in June. That public hearing is at 6 p.m. June 2nd at the Lake Charles City Council Chambers. To read the permit application, CLICK HERE to read the permit application.

