Louisiana ACLU, Right to Life respond to court draft that Roe v. Wade might be overturned

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Following a leaked draft opinion that suggests the U.S. Supreme Court could be poised to overturn the landmark 1973 Roe v. Wade, the case that legalized abortion nationwide, state organizations have released statements regarding what this would mean.

Alanah Odoms, Executive Director of ACLU of Louisiana

“If the Supreme Court does indeed issue a majority opinion along the lines of the leaked draft authored by Justice Alito, this could be a shattering blow to the right to access abortion in the United States, leaving even more people struggling to get the essential health care they need.

Abortion bans are systemic discrimination and racism in action, and the impact of a decision like this will be profoundly harmful, especially for the people who already face unfair obstacles to health care — particularly Black and Brown people, people with disabilities, people living in rural areas, young people, undocumented people, and those having difficulty making ends meet. Forced pregnancy, especially in a country with the highest maternal mortality rate, is a grave violation of our human rights and dignity.

But let’s be clear: right now, we are not defeated. Abortion is still legal, and we will keep fighting until every person, no matter where we live, how much money we make, or what we look like, has the freedom to make our own decisions about our lives and futures. We will not stand by silently while our rights are taken away.”

Benjamin Clapper, Executive Director of Louisiana Right to Life

“While we have no indication if the leaked decision is accurate, we would celebrate the overturn of Roe v. Wade, restoring Louisiana’s right to protect every precious unborn baby from abortion. With an abundance of public and private resources, Louisiana is ready to support women before and after birth. Louisiana is ready to be abortion-free.

If the Supreme Court decides to overturn Roe v. Wade, Louisiana is ready. In 2006, the Louisiana Legislature passed the Human Life Protection Act, which ensures that the state of Louisiana has the authority to prohibit abortion following the demise of Roe. Additionally, the Louisiana Love Life Amendment passed in 2020 protects our body of comprehensive pro-life laws disallowing state judges from “finding” a right to abortion or the funding of abortion in the Louisiana Constitution.”

