50/50 Thursdays
Connections
Coca-Cola Restaurant Guide
The Pledge of Allegiance
Advertisement

Louisiana ACLU, Right to Life respond to court draft that Roe v. Wade might be overturned

A draft opinion suggests the U.S. Supreme Court could be poised to overturn the landmark 1973...
A draft opinion suggests the U.S. Supreme Court could be poised to overturn the landmark 1973 Roe v. Wade case that legalized abortion nationwide, according to a Politico report.(MGN)
By Patrick Deaville
Published: May. 3, 2022 at 10:27 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Following a leaked draft opinion that suggests the U.S. Supreme Court could be poised to overturn the landmark 1973 Roe v. Wade, the case that legalized abortion nationwide, state organizations have released statements regarding what this would mean.

Report: Supreme Court draft suggests Roe could be overturned; Biden says possible ruling raises midterm stakes

Alanah Odoms, Executive Director of ACLU of Louisiana

“If the Supreme Court does indeed issue a majority opinion along the lines of the leaked draft authored by Justice Alito, this could be a shattering blow to the right to access abortion in the United States, leaving even more people struggling to get the essential health care they need.

Abortion bans are systemic discrimination and racism in action, and the impact of a decision like this will be profoundly harmful, especially for the people who already face unfair obstacles to health care — particularly Black and Brown people, people with disabilities, people living in rural areas, young people, undocumented people, and those having difficulty making ends meet. Forced pregnancy, especially in a country with the highest maternal mortality rate, is a grave violation of our human rights and dignity.

But let’s be clear: right now, we are not defeated. Abortion is still legal, and we will keep fighting until every person, no matter where we live, how much money we make, or what we look like, has the freedom to make our own decisions about our lives and futures. We will not stand by silently while our rights are taken away.”

Benjamin Clapper, Executive Director of Louisiana Right to Life

“While we have no indication if the leaked decision is accurate, we would celebrate the overturn of Roe v. Wade, restoring Louisiana’s right to protect every precious unborn baby from abortion. With an abundance of public and private resources, Louisiana is ready to support women before and after birth. Louisiana is ready to be abortion-free.

If the Supreme Court decides to overturn Roe v. Wade, Louisiana is ready. In 2006, the Louisiana Legislature passed the Human Life Protection Act, which ensures that the state of Louisiana has the authority to prohibit abortion following the demise of Roe. Additionally, the Louisiana Love Life Amendment passed in 2020 protects our body of comprehensive pro-life laws disallowing state judges from “finding” a right to abortion or the funding of abortion in the Louisiana Constitution.”

Copyright 2022 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Twelve people have been arrested in connection with the shooting death of 6-year-old Draya...
Police announce 12 arrests in shooting of 6-year-old
Lake Charles Police investigating homicides on E. Lagrange and McCall St.
3 dead, 1 critical in unrelated shootings in Lake Charles
An accident was reported at Phillips 66 in Westlake this morning. The accident happened around...
Phillips 66 officials: Man killed was contract worker with Insulations Incorporated
Keri Bradberry
Suspect arrested in Westlake shooting
FILE - In a Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019 file photo, Laine Hardy performs during KAABOO 2019 at...
American Idol winner Laine Hardy accused of putting listening device in ex-girlfriend’s dorm room at LSU

Latest News

Warm and humid weather expected for the afternoon
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Humidity continues to stay, tracking a front by late week
SWLA Arrest Report - May 2, 2022
Twanie’s Terrific Treats balancing inflation cost
Twanie’s Terrific Treats balancing inflation costs
The city of Lake Charles introduces a series of one-week long robotics camps.
City of Lake Charles offers summer robotics camps