Seven vehicles involved in crash on I-10 West at Texas State Line

LC Traffic Logo.
LC Traffic Logo.(KPLC)
By Jakob Evans
Published: May. 3, 2022 at 3:44 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Lake Charles Traffic said in a Twitter post that Interstate 10 Westbound is closed at the Texas State Line due to an accident in Texas.

Traffic congestion is approaching 13 miles, LC Traffic said.

Louisiana State Police Spokesman Derek Senegal said the crash involves seven vehicles just inside the Texas border.

One lane of I-10 Westbound is open, Senegal said.

