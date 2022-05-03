50/50 Thursdays
First Alert Forecast: Warm weather pattern continues, at least for now...

By Wade Hampton
Published: May. 3, 2022 at 6:26 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Warm and humid weather is here to stay, at least until the next cold front arrives later this week. Temperatures will slowly fall overnight with lows by Wednesday morning only reaching the upper 60s to low 70s, afternoon highs will climb into the mid and upper 80s. The humidity will make it feel closer to 90 degrees Wednesday afternoon. Showers begin to impact our area late Thursday and are more likely Thursday night into Friday morning as a cold front moves through the area. A few strong storms are possible, but the threat is fairly low. This front MAY bring a slight drop in humidity but will not bring cooler weather! In fact, we may reach the 90 degree mark by this weekend because drier air gets warmer…

We could see scattered showers and storms arriving by Friday
We could see scattered showers and storms arriving by Friday(KPLC)

