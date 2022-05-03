FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Humidity continues to stay, tracking a front by late week

Warm and humid weather expected for the afternoon (KPLC)

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A very similar start to our Tuesday in comparison to our Monday as temperatures are remaining warm and muggy as southerly winds continue to bring in Gulf moisture. We’re still on track for a front to arrive as we head into late week, which could bring us some much needed showers and storms however don’t expect much of a cool down behind the front as temperatures will remain very steady.

Our warm and muggy nights continue (KPLC)

Starting off our Tuesday our morning is very similar to Monday as temperatures are sitting in the lower 70′s and for our inland communities it’s a little warmer as we aren’t seeing too many upper 60′s. Patchy fog will be a factor once again this morning, but the one positive is that it doesn’t look to be a big deal for most locations as sunshine will burn it off through the morning. We will be watching a boundary pushing southward throughout the day and that could help spark a stray shower throughout the afternoon, but much like yesterday they will be light and quick moving. Sunshine and clouds will mix through the afternoon and that will help to warm us quickly once again with highs heading back into the middle 80′s. An overall warming trend can be expected over the next few days as we will be getting very close to 90 degrees by the weekend, but we will have to get through a front before then.

We could see scattered showers and storms arriving by Friday (KPLC)

Not much has changed in the forecast for the majority of the week as winds will remain out of the south and we’ll continue to see warm and muggy conditions throughout the afternoon. Rain chances will remain low for Wednesday and the majority of Thursday as models have slowed the system down just a little over the last 24 hours. As of now the front looks to arrive late Thursday bringing scattered showers and storms during the overnight and into Friday morning before we dry out for the afternoon and warm things quickly. Temperatures will remain warm though as we look to reach the middle to upper 80′s through Friday. Even with the front heading through for Friday we see our temperatures actually a little warmer for the weekend as highs will be in the upper 80′s and for our inland zones many could be reaching 90 degrees for the first time this year. Thankfully our weather looks to remain nice and quiet as high pressure will be building in and that will keep plenty of sunshine in the mix and the potential for some lower humidity during the afternoons.

We could see a few showers and storms by late week (KPLC)

Taking a look at the big picture for the second half of the ten day forecast we will see more sunshine and warmer weather with lower rain chances. We are in need of rainfall however as our deficit continues to grow and outside of Friday’s rain chances the next 6-10 days doesn’t have a lot of promise for rain chances. Temperatures do stay steady in the upper 80′s close to 90 for most locations, so it will be nice to sit out by the pool. Stay cool and have a great Tuesday!

Even with rain chances around we see low totals (KPLC)

Meteorologist Jacob Durham

