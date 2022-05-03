50/50 Thursdays
Everything coming up roses as Visit Lake Charles hosts R.O.S.E. awards

By Crimson Jeffers
Published: May. 3, 2022 at 2:38 PM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The theme of this year’s National Travel and Tourism Week is the “Future of Travel.”

What better way to celebrate the future of the industry, than by celebrating the best of the best the hospitality industry has to offer?

The first-ever R.O.S.E. awards, hosted by Visit Lake Charles, were meant to serve as an event to honor those going above and beyond in their roles in the hospitality industry. There were many awards given out, from outstanding culinary professional to outstanding valet and bellhop. There were also some awards given out to board members and other distinguished guests.

The awards were a complete surprise to some of the attendees. The winners didn’t know they had been nominated, much less that they had won an:

“It was really cool,” said Amanda Cusey, the executive chef at Villa Harlequin who was named Outstanding Culinary Professional. “It’s just really nice to be acknowledged for the hard work you put in and to see that not only do your bosses see you, but other people in the community acknowledge that, it’s lovely to feel, it’s a nice feeling.”

R.O.S.E. Awards:

  • Outstanding Culinary Professional: Executive Chef Amanda Cusey, The Vila Harlequin
  • Outstanding Hotel Sales Professional: Tiffany Celestine, general manager, Springhill Suites by Marriott.
  • Outstanding Casino Floor Professional: Darrell Taylor, executive casino host, Delta Downs Racetrack Casino Hotel.
  • Outstanding Food Service Professional: Cristal Boudreaux, Southern Spice.
  • Outstanding Banquet/Catering Professional: Kizzy Frank, Sr., conference planning manager, Golden Nugget.
  • Outstanding Bartending Professional: Becklyn “Rockstar” Caesar, The James 710.
  • Outstanding Transportation Professional: Pamela Miller, charter coordinator, Coastal Crew Change.
  • Outstanding Guest Services Professional: Pat Ficklin, Southern Spice.
  • Outstanding Valet/Bellmen Professional: Jacob Jolie, bellman, L’Auberge Casino Resort.
  • Outstanding Housekeeping Professional: Rose Wero, housekeeping supervisor, Courtyard by Marriott.

