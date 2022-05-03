City of Lake Charles offers summer robotics camps

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The city of Lake Charles is introducing a series of one-week long robotics camps.

The program is funded through Community Development Block Grant funds and it is free of charge.

“We are partnering with Robotics Education Council, and we are providing robotics summer camps throughout the city of Lake Charles this coming summer,” Mayor Nic Hunter said.

To be eligible to attend the camps, students must be a third or fourth grade student, living inside the city limits and must be a part of a low to moderate income family.

“Right now, with the summer coming up, we wanted to do something fun and unique for our youth, especially the underserved youth in our area,” Mayor Hunter said.

The camps focus on increasing students’ confidence, interest and proficiency in math and science.

“The city of Lake Charles tries to utilize our CDBG funds in an appropriate manner,” Mayor Hunter said. “Rightfully so, in recent history we have focused on housing, but we can’t forget our youth.”

Apply in person at City Hall 5th floor, or online at www.cityoflakecharles.com.

The dates and locations of the camps are as follows:

Bellard Hillcrest Community Center: June 13-17

McMillan Community Center: June 20-24

Riverside Community Center: June 27-July 1

Lake Charles Boston Region 5 STEM Center: July 18-22

