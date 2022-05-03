50/50 Thursdays
Connections
Coca-Cola Restaurant Guide
The Pledge of Allegiance
Advertisement

City of Lake Charles offers summer robotics camps

By Jade Moreau
Published: May. 2, 2022 at 9:54 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The city of Lake Charles is introducing a series of one-week long robotics camps.

The program is funded through Community Development Block Grant funds and it is free of charge.

“We are partnering with Robotics Education Council, and we are providing robotics summer camps throughout the city of Lake Charles this coming summer,” Mayor Nic Hunter said.

To be eligible to attend the camps, students must be a third or fourth grade student, living inside the city limits and must be a part of a low to moderate income family.

“Right now, with the summer coming up, we wanted to do something fun and unique for our youth, especially the underserved youth in our area,” Mayor Hunter said.

The camps focus on increasing students’ confidence, interest and proficiency in math and science.

“The city of Lake Charles tries to utilize our CDBG funds in an appropriate manner,” Mayor Hunter said. “Rightfully so, in recent history we have focused on housing, but we can’t forget our youth.”

Apply in person at City Hall 5th floor, or online at www.cityoflakecharles.com.

The dates and locations of the camps are as follows:

  • Bellard Hillcrest Community Center: June 13-17
  • McMillan Community Center: June 20-24
  • Riverside Community Center: June 27-July 1
  • Lake Charles Boston Region 5 STEM Center: July 18-22

Copyright 2022 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Twelve people have been arrested in connection with the shooting death of 6-year-old Draya...
Police announce 12 arrests in shooting of 6-year-old
Lake Charles Police investigating homicides on E. Lagrange and McCall St.
3 dead, 1 critical in unrelated shootings in Lake Charles
An accident was reported at Phillips 66 in Westlake this morning. The accident happened around...
Phillips 66 officials: Man killed was contract worker with Insulations Incorporated
Keri Bradberry
Suspect arrested in Westlake shooting
FILE - In a Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019 file photo, Laine Hardy performs during KAABOO 2019 at...
American Idol winner Laine Hardy accused of putting listening device in ex-girlfriend’s dorm room at LSU

Latest News

Twanie’s Terrific Treats balancing inflation cost
Twanie’s Terrific Treats balancing inflation costs
The city of Lake Charles introduces a series of one-week long robotics camps.
City of Lake Charles offers summer robotics camps
The Wildlife and Fisheries offices explains why piles of trash may lead to a shutdown.
SWLA National Wildlife Refuge threatens closure due to trash accumulation
BP disposal has a permit to take construction and demolition waste on 27 acres of property off...
Public hearing scheduled on construction, demolition and wood waste landfill