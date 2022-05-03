50/50 Thursdays
CDC restates recommendation for masks on planes, trains

Some airlines are considering refunds or credits for passengers who don't want to fly with...
Some airlines are considering refunds or credits for passengers who don't want to fly with others not wearing masks.(Evan Vucci/AP)
By MIKE STOBBE
Published: May. 3, 2022 at 1:10 PM CDT|Updated: 14 hours ago
NEW YORK (AP) — U.S. health officials on Tuesday restated their recommendation that Americans wear masks on planes, trains and buses, despite a court ruling last month that struck down a national mask mandate on public transportation.

Americans age 2 and older should wear a well-fitting masks while on public transportation, including in airports and train stations, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommended, citing the current spread of coronavirus and projections of future COVID-19 trends.

For months, the Transportation Security Administration had been enforcing a requirement that passengers and workers wear masks.

The government had repeatedly extended the mandate, and the latest one had been set to expire May 3. But a federal judge in Florida struck down the rule on April 18. The same day, the TSA said it would no longer enforce the mandate.

The CDC asked the Justice Department to appeal the decision, which the department did. On Tuesday, CDC officials declined to comment on the status of the appeal. DOJ officials did not immediately respond to a request for information.

The Associated Press Health & Science Department receives support from the Howard Hughes Medical Institute’s Department of Science Education. The AP is solely responsible for all content.

As mask mandates drop, some may be wondering if they'll still be protected if they're the only one wearing a mask. (Source: CNN/KCCI/WLS/KION/KHUO/PAM EASON)

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

