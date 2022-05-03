Barbe girls’ repeat as Div. I golf champ, St. Louis’ Anderson wins back-to-back Div. II titles

Lafayette, LA (KPLC) - The Barbe girls’ golf team, the defending Division I state champion, captured another state title Tuesday afternoon at the Ochsner Health LHSAA State Golf Championships with a two-day total of 329 at The Wetlands golf course in Lafayette. The Lady Bucs led the field both days en route to the 13-stroke win over the Division I runner-up, Dutchtown.

Barbe golfers Isabella Bradley (161), Isabella Callaba (169) and Sadie Guillory (183) each placed top 18 in the field.

“I want to thank Coach Sid Bradley for the time that he puts in with the girls. As for girls they are a pleasure to be around. It doesn’t come as an accident because they put the time in to be successful,” Barbe coach Bob Corley said. “From day one, they set their goal to be state champions and worked hard to accomplish their goal. Hopefully, the younger girls see their work ethic and continue the tradition these three girls have started.”

Another defending champion had a strong week, however, the St. Louis Catholic golf team finished just shy of a repeat as the Saints were named the Division II boys’ runner-up.

Despite St. Louis posting the best score on day two at 302, St. Thomas More edged the Saints by just four strokes, 628-624.

St. Louis junior Ross Anderson defended his Division II individual state title from a season ago with a two-day total of 146. With no seniors on the roster, the Saints return their entire team next year.

St. Louis Catholic's Ross Anderson wins Boys DII individual title (Pat Neck, St. Louis Golf)

HONORABLE MENTION:

The Sam Houston girls team also finished in fourth place in Division I with a total score of 362. Emmi Marceaux led the Lady Broncos with a two-day score of 169 and Jayden Eldrige, 193.

Rosepine and Elton finished in sixth and seventh place in the Division II girls’ championship with scores of 456 and 494 respectively. Westlake’s Ali Evans also competed as an individual and posted a score of 210.

In Division I boys field, Sulphur finished in sixth with a score of 644, and Barbe finished in eighth with a score of 654, but C. E. Byrd finished first posting a two-day score of 587.

