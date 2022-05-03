Authorities release identities of victims in W. Lagrange St. homicide

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Lake Charles Police Department has released the identities of the victims in last week’s W. Lagrange St. homicide.

Sgt. Larry Moss says when officers arrived on the scene they found two deceased male victims inside the apartment. Officers say both victims had sustained gunshot wounds.

The victims have been identified as:

Able Garcia Jr., 32, of Houston, TX

Pedro Oswaldo Duarte Rangel, 36, of Houston, TX

Officers responded to the apartment on W. Lagrange St. around 12:45 a.m. on Friday, Apr. 29, 2022.

The investigation into the homicide is ongoing and Police are asking anyone with information on the incident to call them at 337-491-1311.

