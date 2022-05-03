50/50 Thursdays
2 hospitalized after argument over doughnuts leads to fight

Police are still looking for the suspect responsible
By Freeman Stoddard and Debra Dolan
Published: May. 3, 2022 at 9:15 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WHNS/Gray News) – Two people were taken to a hospital in South Carolina this weekend after a fight broke out at a Krispy Kreme.

Store employees told WHNS one of the victims is still in ICU, while the other has since been released.

A witness told police she was waiting in line for food when a man and woman began arguing with the employee at the drive-through window.

The employee who was arguing with the customers told officers they had initially ordered a type of doughnut the store did not have.

When he told them they didn’t have that type, he said the customers replied, “Why do you have such an attitude about it?”

Police said the employee then told the customers to “order doughnuts we have or don’t order at all.”

Shortly after, the pair came into the lobby yelling.

According to the witness, another employee came over to try and stop the two but was shoved to the ground and hit his head on the concrete floor.

A third employee tried to stop the altercation but was also pushed to the ground.

Both people injured during the fight were taken to the hospital for treatment.

