Woman accused of driving with child in vehicle at .33% BAC

The driver was charged with aggravated DWI for having a BAC mor than .18%, aggravated DWI for...
The driver was charged with aggravated DWI for having a BAC mor than .18%, aggravated DWI for driving with a child in the car and endangering the welfare of a child.
By 7 News Staff and Debra Dolan
Published: May. 2, 2022 at 10:11 AM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
COLTON, N.Y. (WWNY/Gray News) – A 21-year-old woman in New York is accused of driving under the influence with a child in the vehicle.

WWNY reports the woman had a blood alcohol content level of more than four times the legal limit.

Deputies with the St. Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office investigated an accident Saturday and say the woman had a BAC of .33%.

The legal limit for driving is .08%.

The driver was charged with aggravated DWI for having a BAC more than .18%, aggravated DWI for driving with a child in the car and endangering the welfare of a child.

Deputies did not say if anyone was injured in the accident.

