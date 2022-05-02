Washington-Marion High School competes in national shoe design competition

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Washington-Marion High School’s art program has placed in the top 50 of a national shoe design competition, according to the Calcasieu Parish School Board.

The annual VANS Custom Culture Shoe Design competition awards $50,000 to the first place winner and $15,000 to the 4 runner-ups. The money will be directed to each school’s art program.

Currently, Washington-Marion is competing against 250 other schools across the nation and is now eligible to be in the top 5.

You can show your support for Washington-Marion’s design by voting on the VANS website HERE.

You can vote once a day from now until May 6.

Finalists will be announced on May 9.

