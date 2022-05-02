Unclaimed $90,000 jackpot prize sold in Lake Charles

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Louisiana Lottery Corporation said that no one has stepped forward to claim a $90,000 Louisiana Lottery Easy 5 jackpot prize won on Dec. 1, 2021.

The winning ticket was purchased at Tobacco Place on Martin Luther King Highway in Lake Charles and is set to expire on May 30.

The winning ticket matched all five numbers drawn to win $90,000. The winning numbers for the December 1 drawing were 10-13-18-23-28.

“We look forward to the winner coming to claim this prize. In the meantime, the individual should treat the ticket as cash,” said Lottery President Rose Hudson. “It is also a good idea to sign the back of the ticket for security purposes.”

The holder of the winning ticket has until 5 p.m. on the date of expiration to claim the prize, subject to the Lottery’s hours of operation.

A list of large unclaimed prizes set to expire in the next 90 days can be found on the Lottery’s website HERE.

