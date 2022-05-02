SWLA Arrest Report - May 1, 2022

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for May 1, 2022.

Alex Jacob Oquain, 25, Lake Charles: False imprisonment; domestic abuse.

Brandon Terrell August, 31, Sulphur: Possession of stolen things under $25,000.

Crystal Lynn Bryant, 32, Sulphur: Aggravated battery.

Patrick Victor Akil Roberts, 32, Lake Charles: Possession of a Schedule II drug; use of an illegal drug in the presence of a minor; child desertion; open alcoholic detainer in public places.

David Maurice Fontenot, 42, Lake Charles: Burglary; theft of $25,000 or more.

Danielle Nicole Burnett, 26, Lake Charles: Aggravated battery (2 charges); aggravated property damage.

Deion Jardan McTier, 27, Lake Charles: Battery of a police officer; possession of marijuana; possession of drug paraphernalia; possession of drug paraphernalia; possession of a firearm by a convicted felon; aggravated flight from an officer; reckless operation; failure to stop or yield; failure to use traffic signals.

Kristy Ann Smola, 38, Lake Charles: Second-degree battery; possession of a Schedule I drug; possession of a Schedule III drug; possession of drug paraphernalia.

Bayleigh Elaine Tolbert, 19, DeQuincy: Possession of marijuana; possession of drug paraphernalia; illegally supplying a felon with a firearm; possession of a firearm by a convicted felon; aggravated flight from an officer.

Edwin Lemuel Rodriguez-Ramirez, 33, Lake Charles: Aggravated assault; possession of synthetic marijuana.

Aaron Scott Landry, 30, Lake Charles: Property damage under $1,000; contempt of court (2 charges); second-degree battery; domestic abuse.

J’uan Ramon Seymore, 18, Lake Charles: Battery; illegal carrying of weapons; carrying of a firearm in a firearm-free zone.

Latashia Depree Wade, 37, Houston, TX: Aggravated battery; battery of the infirm; child endangerment.

Michael Robert Theriault, 51, Lake Charles: Burglary; disturbing the peace; property damage under $1,000.

Derrick Wayne Bertrand, 36, Westlake: Trespassing; identity theft; forgery; theft under $1,000.

Terrell Glenn Istre Jr., 47, Sulphur: Violations of protective orders (2 charges).

Jerome Oneal Benoit, 51, Lake Charles: Home invasion.

