SWLA National Wildlife Refuge threatens closure due to trash accumulation

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Wildlife and Fisheries in Louisiana is one of the many places you can go fishing and crabbing, however that may come to an end if visitors continue to litter.

It has been a consistent problem that seems to have no solution.

Their message is simple, “to take out what you bring in,” but rather more trash is accumulating.

Refuge Manager, Shane Baxter said the garbage brings many safety issues with wildlife habitat and human beings.

Last year the park was shut down for the same reason causing many complaints. Those complaints even made their way to congress, the park was thoroughly cleaned and reopened after several weeks.

However, they are now back to square one.

Right now, there is only one employee dedicated to helping clean the parking lots.

