50/50 Thursdays
Connections
Coca-Cola Restaurant Guide
The Pledge of Allegiance
Advertisement

Police chase ends with two arrested on June Street

Deion McTier, Lake Charles and Bailey Tolbert, DeQuincy.
Deion McTier, Lake Charles and Bailey Tolbert, DeQuincy.(LCPD)
By Jakob Evans
Published: May. 2, 2022 at 3:31 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Deion McTier, Lake Charles and Bailey Tolbert, DeQuincy, were arrested on May 1 after fleeing police in a blue SUV at the “Busy Bee” gas station on Lake Street, according to the Lake Charles Police Department.

LCPD officers were dispatched to the gas station in reference to a disturbance involving a firearm, authorities said.

LCPD officers observed the blue SUV at a gas pump at which time they activated their emergency lights and gave verbal commands for McTier and Tolbert to exit the vehicle, authorities said.

McTier instead drove out of the parking lot. LCPD officers attempted to initiate a traffic stop but McTIer refused to stop and lead officers on a vehicle pursuit, authorities said.

LCPD officers were forced to deploy stop sticks, which McTier ran over, deflating both driver’s side tires. The vehicle came to a stop in the 3000 block of June Street, authorities said.

McTier, along with Tolbert were both placed under arrest and then transported to the Calcasieu Correctional Center, authorities said.

McTier is accused of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon; aggravated battery of a police officer; possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Tolbert is accused of possession of marijuana; possession of drug paraphernalia and illegally supplying a felon with a firearm.

Copyright 2022 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Twelve people have been arrested in connection with the shooting death of 6-year-old Draya...
Police announce 12 arrests in shooting of 6-year-old
Lake Charles Police investigating homicides on E. Lagrange and McCall St.
3 dead, 1 critical in unrelated shootings in Lake Charles
An accident was reported at Phillips 66 in Westlake this morning. The accident happened around...
Phillips 66 officials: Man killed was contract worker with Insulations Incorporated
Keri Bradberry
Suspect arrested in Westlake shooting
FILE - In a Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019 file photo, Laine Hardy performs during KAABOO 2019 at...
American Idol winner Laine Hardy accused of putting listening device in ex-girlfriend’s dorm room at LSU

Latest News

Calcasieu Parish Public Library logo.
DeQuincy and Moss Bluff Libraries to temporarily close for renovations
The winning ticket was purchased at Tobacco Place on Martin Luther King Highway in Lake Charles...
Unclaimed $90,000 jackpot prize sold in Lake Charles
Washington-Marion High School competes in national shoe design competition
Washington-Marion High School competes in national shoe design competition
Temperatures on the warmer side as we head into the middle 80's
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Warm and humid weather continues, rain chances return late week