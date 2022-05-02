Police chase ends with two arrested on June Street

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Deion McTier, Lake Charles and Bailey Tolbert, DeQuincy, were arrested on May 1 after fleeing police in a blue SUV at the “Busy Bee” gas station on Lake Street, according to the Lake Charles Police Department.

LCPD officers were dispatched to the gas station in reference to a disturbance involving a firearm, authorities said.

LCPD officers observed the blue SUV at a gas pump at which time they activated their emergency lights and gave verbal commands for McTier and Tolbert to exit the vehicle, authorities said.

McTier instead drove out of the parking lot. LCPD officers attempted to initiate a traffic stop but McTIer refused to stop and lead officers on a vehicle pursuit, authorities said.

LCPD officers were forced to deploy stop sticks, which McTier ran over, deflating both driver’s side tires. The vehicle came to a stop in the 3000 block of June Street, authorities said.

McTier, along with Tolbert were both placed under arrest and then transported to the Calcasieu Correctional Center, authorities said.

McTier is accused of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon; aggravated battery of a police officer; possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Tolbert is accused of possession of marijuana; possession of drug paraphernalia and illegally supplying a felon with a firearm.

