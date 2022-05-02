50/50 Thursdays
Connections
Coca-Cola Restaurant Guide
The Pledge of Allegiance
Advertisement

No. 22 LSU gets huge series win on walk-off HR against No. 14 Georgia

LSU head coach Jay Johnson
LSU head coach Jay Johnson(WAFB)
By Spencer Chrisman
Published: May. 2, 2022 at 7:13 AM CDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - No. 22 LSU (29-14, 12-9 SEC) picked up a huge series win over the weekend as they took down No. 14 Georgia (30-14, 12-9 SEC) on a walk-off home run by second baseman Cade Doughty in the bottom of the ninth inning. Doughty’s walk-off home run was his second walk-off hit of the season and the Tigers’ third of the season.

RELATED: No. 22 LSU powers past No. 14 Georgia to take series opener

The Tigers were led offensively by sophomore phenom Dylan Crews who was 2-for-5 at the plate with both hits being solo home runs, the first giving LSU their first lead of the game in the bottom of the first and the second in the bottom of the fifth to tie the game at 2-2.

The Bulldogs broke the 2-2 tie in the top of the eighth inning on an RBI sac-fly to left field to give them a 3-2 lead. LSU entered the bottom of the ninth inning down one run and no outs and then Doughty hit a no-doubter to left field to give the Tigers the win.

The Tigers return to action on Tuesday, May 3 against Nicholls State at 6:30 p.m. from Alex Box Stadium.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Twelve people have been arrested in connection with the shooting death of 6-year-old Draya...
Police announce 12 arrests in shooting of 6-year-old
Lake Charles Police investigating homicides on E. Lagrange and McCall St.
3 dead, 1 critical in unrelated shootings in Lake Charles
An accident was reported at Phillips 66 in Westlake this morning. The accident happened around...
Phillips 66 officials: Man killed was contract worker with Insulations Incorporated
Keri Bradberry
Suspect arrested in Westlake shooting
FILE - In a Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019 file photo, Laine Hardy performs during KAABOO 2019 at...
American Idol winner Laine Hardy accused of putting listening device in ex-girlfriend’s dorm room at LSU

Latest News

Joe Dumars
McNeese’s Joe Dumars named NBA Executive VP, Head of Basketball Operations
Kansas City Chiefs free safety Tyrann Mathieu (32) during the first half of an NFL football...
REPORT: Saints reach agreement with former LSU Tiger Tyrann Mathieu on 3-year deal
LSU was in full pads for indoor and outdoor practice on Tuesday, September 1.
Former LSU and current Tide CB Eli Ricks arrested over weekend
McNeese Drops Series Finale to A&M-Corpus Christi, 13-11