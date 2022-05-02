50/50 Thursdays
Connections
Coca-Cola Restaurant Guide
The Pledge of Allegiance
Advertisement

Nick Tullier listed in critical condition; family asks for prayers

Nick Tullier (Photo from 2019)
Nick Tullier (Photo from 2019)(WAFB)
By WAFB Staff
Published: May. 2, 2022 at 11:19 AM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DENHAM SPRINGS, La. (WAFB) - Former East Baton Rouge Parish sheriff’s deputy Nick Tullier, who was badly injured in a shooting in 2016, is listed in critical condition, according to family members.

The family is asking for everyone to pray for Tullier.

Three other law enforcement officers: Montrell Jackson, Brad Garafola, and Matthew Gerald were killed in the ambush attack on July 17, 2016.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Twelve people have been arrested in connection with the shooting death of 6-year-old Draya...
Police announce 12 arrests in shooting of 6-year-old
Lake Charles Police investigating homicides on E. Lagrange and McCall St.
3 dead, 1 critical in unrelated shootings in Lake Charles
An accident was reported at Phillips 66 in Westlake this morning. The accident happened around...
Phillips 66 officials: Man killed was contract worker with Insulations Incorporated
Keri Bradberry
Suspect arrested in Westlake shooting
FILE - In a Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019 file photo, Laine Hardy performs during KAABOO 2019 at...
American Idol winner Laine Hardy accused of putting listening device in ex-girlfriend’s dorm room at LSU

Latest News

Calcasieu Parish Public Library logo.
DeQuincy and Moss Bluff Libraries to temporarily close for renovations
Deion McTier, Lake Charles and Bailey Tolbert, DeQuincy.
Police chase ends with two arrested on June Street
The winning ticket was purchased at Tobacco Place on Martin Luther King Highway in Lake Charles...
Unclaimed $90,000 jackpot prize sold in Lake Charles
Washington-Marion High School competes in national shoe design competition
Washington-Marion High School competes in national shoe design competition
Temperatures on the warmer side as we head into the middle 80's
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Warm and humid weather continues, rain chances return late week