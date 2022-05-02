Nick Tullier listed in critical condition; family asks for prayers

DENHAM SPRINGS, La. (WAFB) - Former East Baton Rouge Parish sheriff’s deputy Nick Tullier, who was badly injured in a shooting in 2016, is listed in critical condition, according to family members.

The family is asking for everyone to pray for Tullier.

Three other law enforcement officers: Montrell Jackson, Brad Garafola, and Matthew Gerald were killed in the ambush attack on July 17, 2016.

