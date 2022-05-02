50/50 Thursdays
Connections
Coca-Cola Restaurant Guide
The Pledge of Allegiance
Advertisement

New Orleans native Dai’Jean Dixon ready to ‘put on for the city’ after signing with the Saints

Dai’Jean Dixon produced a record-breaking career with the Colonels.
Dai’Jean Dixon produced a record-breaking career with the Colonels.(Josh Auzenne/WAFB-TV (custom credit) | WAFB)
By Garland Gillen
Published: May. 2, 2022 at 4:26 PM CDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Dai’Jean Dixon produced record-breaking numbers at Nicholls. But the NFL Draft came and passed without Dixon hearing his name called. The receiver isn’t letting the minor setback phase him going forward.

“Throughout this process, I knew I was going to get drafted. But I’m not down on myself. Doors are still open. We’re just going to take this opportunity and run with it,” said Saints wide receiver Dai’Jean Dixon.

The Karr Cougar alum won’t travel far to start his NFL career. Dixon inked with the Black and Gold on Saturday.

“I’m really excited about this. This is an opportunity to showcase my talents, and put on for the city now that I’m going to be here at home. I get to stay close with my family. I’m going to be surrounded by good people, good food. So there’s a lot of good coming out of this situation. I’m liking how the team looking too. We just signed Tyrann Mathieu, we got Kamara, we got Mike Thomas, Chris Olave,” said Dixon.

Dixon is the total package when it comes to playing wide receiver. He measures 6′3″, weighing in at 200 pounds, and he can play all over the field.

“Versatility, you can put me anywhere on the field. You can get some production out of me. There’s not a lot I can’t do,” said Dixon.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Twelve people have been arrested in connection with the shooting death of 6-year-old Draya...
Police announce 12 arrests in shooting of 6-year-old
Lake Charles Police investigating homicides on E. Lagrange and McCall St.
3 dead, 1 critical in unrelated shootings in Lake Charles
An accident was reported at Phillips 66 in Westlake this morning. The accident happened around...
Phillips 66 officials: Man killed was contract worker with Insulations Incorporated
Keri Bradberry
Suspect arrested in Westlake shooting
FILE - In a Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019 file photo, Laine Hardy performs during KAABOO 2019 at...
American Idol winner Laine Hardy accused of putting listening device in ex-girlfriend’s dorm room at LSU

Latest News

Kansas City Chiefs free safety Tyrann Mathieu (32) during the first half of an NFL football...
REPORT: Saints reach agreement with former LSU Tiger Tyrann Mathieu on 3-year deal
LSU defensive end Andre Anthony (3)
2022 NFL Draft: LSU DE Andre Anthony selected by Bucs in 7th round
Louisville running back Trevion Cooley (23) is stopped by Air Force defensive tackle Jordan...
2022 NFL Draft: Saints take Air Force DT Jordan Jackson in 6th round
East Carolina wide receiver Tyler Snead, center, is tackled by Appalachian State defensive back...
2022 NFL Draft: Saints select Appalachian St. LB D’Marco Jackson in 5th round