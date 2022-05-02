McNeese’s Joe Dumars named NBA Executive VP, Head of Basketball Operations

NEW YORK – The National Basketball Association (NBA) announced today that Joe Dumars, a Hall of Fame player, distinguished team executive and NBA champion with more than 30 years of experience in the league, has been appointed Executive Vice President, Head of Basketball Operations. Dumars will begin with the league office on May 9 and report to Byron Spruell, President, League Operations.

In his new role, Dumars will oversee all Basketball Operations matters for the NBA, including the development of playing rules and interpretations, conduct and discipline, and policies and procedures relating to the operation of games. He will engage with players, coaches, team executives, officials and other key stakeholders to sustain the highest level of play and competition. Dumars will also lead the overall talent strategy for Basketball Operations and reinforce a culture of inclusivity and innovation.

“Joe’s extensive track record of accomplishment as an NBA player and team executive and the leadership and expertise that he has demonstrated in various roles make him a natural fit to drive efforts to further enhance the game,” said Spruell. “As a respected longtime member of the NBA family, Joe has developed strong relationships across the league that will set the foundation for success in his new position.”

“My life has centered on the NBA for nearly 40 years, which makes the opportunity to serve the entire league incredibly exciting and rewarding,” said Dumars. “I’m looking forward to using my skills and experience to collaborate with all 30 teams on ways to shape the future direction of the league and help the game continue to evolve.”

The NBA Sportsmanship Award is named for Dumars, with the Joe Dumars Trophy presented annually to the NBA player who best represents the ideals of sportsmanship on the court. Dumars was the inaugural winner of the NBA Sportsmanship Award (1995-96 season). As a player, he also received the J. Walter Kennedy Citizenship Award for his outstanding service and dedication to the community.

Dumars joins the league office after working three seasons with the Sacramento Kings, the last two as Chief Strategy Officer. In his most recent position, he developed and implemented strategy across the organization’s entire portfolio of activities, including business, basketball, new ventures, entertainment and real estate.

Prior to Sacramento, Dumars served 15 seasons as a basketball executive with the Detroit Pistons (1999-2000 – 2013-14), including the final 14 as President of Basketball Operations. With Dumars overseeing player personnel decisions, the Pistons won an NBA championship (2003-04 season), made six consecutive appearances in the Eastern Conference Finals (2002-03 – 2007-08) and recorded at least 50 victories in seven straight seasons (2001-02 – 2007-08). He was named the NBA Basketball Executive of the Year for the 2002-03 season.

Dumars joined the Pistons’ front office after a decorated 14-year playing career in the NBA, all with Detroit, which selected him in the first round (18th overall pick) of the 1985 NBA Draft. A six-time NBA All-Star selection and three-time All-NBA Team honoree, Dumars helped the Pistons win back-to-back NBA championships in the 1988-89 and 1989-90 seasons and was named the Most Valuable Player of the 1989 NBA Finals. He is the franchise leader in games played.

One of the top all-around guards of his era, Dumars averaged at least 20 points per game three times and was selected to the NBA All-Defensive Team five times. In international competition, Dumars won a gold medal with USA Basketball at the 1994 FIBA Basketball World Cup. He was inducted into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame in 2006.

In addition to his success as an NBA player and executive, Dumars served as President of Basketball Division for Independent Sports & Entertainment (ISE), an integrated sports, media, entertainment and management company, from 2017-19. He also founded the automotive supply company Detroit Technologies Inc. and Joe Dumars Fieldhouse, an indoor sports and entertainment complex with two locations in the Detroit area.

A native of Shreveport, Louisiana, Dumars holds a bachelor’s degree in business management from McNeese State University, where he had a legendary basketball career as a four-time selection to the All-Southland Conference First Team. Recognized as the Southland Conference’s 1980s Player of the Decade, Dumars is a member of the National Collegiate Basketball Hall of Fame.

