McNeese Drops Series Finale to A&M-Corpus Christi, 13-11

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas - In a season-high 19 hit output, the McNeese Cowboys (25-19, 11-7) had its 8-game conference winning streak snapped after a 13-11 loss to Texas A&M - Corpus Christi (21-24, 6-12) Sunday afternoon at Chapman Field.

Each Poke recorded a hit as McNeese was fueled by four hits, four-RBI, and two homers from Julian Gonzales. It was the second multi-HR game of the season for Gonzales, the only Cowboy to do so. Brad Burckel and Josh Leslie added three hits while Kade Hunter, Andruw Gonzales, and Kade Morris had two each.

A&M-Corpus Christi jumped out to the lead in the bottom of the first. They scored their first run on a wild pitch and took an early 2-0 lead after an RBI single.

McNeese battled back to score five runs in the second inning. A throwing error on Julian Gonzales’ steal attempt allowed Josh Leslie to score the first run from third base.

A wild pitch and an RBI groundout from Braden Duhon gave McNeese a 3-2 lead. Later in the inning, Payton Harden slapped a ribbie double to center, and Kade Hunter singled home Harden.

Julian Gonzales increased the lead to 6-2 with a solo home run in the third.

The Islanders would tie the game at six in the fourth and extend the lead to six after six.

Braden Duhon singled home Reid Bourque in the seventh, Duhon had two RBI from atop the lineup.

The gap was narrowed after Julian Gonzales’ three-run shot made it 12-10.

Andruw Gonzales was 8-13 in the series and added an RBI single in the ninth.

Six Cowboys saw action on the mound, Christian Vega (2-4) was charged with the loss. He threw 0.2 innings, allowing one earned run on one hit and two walks.

Next Game: The Cowboys return home Tuesday night to host Stephen F. Austin at 6 PM.

