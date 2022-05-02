FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Warm and humid weather continues, rain chances return late week

Temperatures on the warmer side as we head into the middle 80's (KPLC)

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Many areas picked up some beneficial rainfall Sunday afternoon and others didn’t see as much as the showers and storms remained scattered in nature. Rain chances will drop for our Monday and remain on the lower end for much of the week ahead, but there are hopes that some changes could arrive by late week and that could help to bring a few showers and storms.

As your heading out the door on this Monday morning we are dealing with warm and humid conditions with many areas starting out in the lower to middle 70′s with dew points in the upper 60′s to lower 70′s. It is a dry start however, as showers and storms have diminished during the overnight, but for the areas who did see rainfall yesterday we could see some fog developing as we head towards sunrise. If you do encounter the fog make sure to take it slow and use the low beams until it burns off later this morning as we gear up for a mixture of sun and clouds throughout the afternoon. Our temperatures will warm quickly as we head for the lower and middle 80′s once again this afternoon, but we could be feeling more like the lower 90′s at times thanks to the muggy conditions. Rain chances will remain very low this afternoon as we sit in between two systems, but there is some positive news that we could see a few showers and storms as we head towards late week.

Our overall pattern this week remains fairly the same as we see our jet stream remaining to our north and what that will mean for us is the fact that the fronts we are seeing are going to trek to our north and that will lead to lower rain chances. Temperatures will remain on the warm side with middle to upper 80′s during the afternoon and with dew points remaining elevated it will feel even warmer with it feeling more like the lower to middle 90′s, so if you have any jobs to do outdoors make sure to drink plenty of water to stay hydrated. Moving towards late week, specifically into Thursday and Friday we will see a dip in the jet stream and that will allow for a stronger cold front to work its way in and bring some scattered showers and storms. Rain totals won’t be extremely high but any rain we could get will be helpful as our deficit continues to grow with many areas around 10 inches below average for this time of year with a little better conditions for our inland communities.

Looking at the long range forecast not much changes after the front passes into next weekend and early next week as high pressure will begin to build in and keeps things quiet. Thankfully we may get a brief break in humidity but the warmer temperatures will remain firmly in place and in fact we could be dealing with the warmest temperatures so far this year as we look to reach the upper 80′s to near 90. For now make sure to stay cool in the afternoons and have a great week!

Meteorologist Jacob Durham

