DeQuincy and Moss Bluff Libraries to temporarily close for renovations

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The DeQuincy Library, located at 102 W. Harrison Street, will be temporarily closed for renovations starting on Thursday, May 5.

Library officials anticipate the closure to last 6 to 8 weeks with an anticipated reopening on Friday, July 1.

DeQuincy patrons may pick up their holds at Sulphur Regional Library, located at 1160 Cypress Street.

In addition, the Moss Bluff Library, located at 261 Parish Road, will be closed for renovations on Friday, May 6 and Saturday, May 7.

Library officials expect the branch to reopen on Monday, May 9.

