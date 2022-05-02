Ball’s on Common Street torn down, family still plans to reopen Enterprise eatery

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - There’s bad news and good news for fans of Ball’s Fried Chicken.

The Common Street location - Ball’s Fried Chick-N #2 - was demolished Monday.

But Reggie Ball Sr. said plans are still in the works for the Enterprise Boulevard location to reopen.

Ball said his family never owned the property at the Common Street location. It did not reopen after Hurricane Laura.

Tax records show the property was sold after the 2020 hurricanes and is now owned by the McNeese State University Foundation.

Ball said work on rebuilding the Enterprise Boulevard location has been long and difficult. He said the family is working to test kitchen equipment and get the proper inspections. And, like other businesses, they’ve also had trouble finding workers.

