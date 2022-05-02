50/50 Thursdays
Arrest made in fatal McCall Street shooting

Joshua Hardin, 36, of Lake Charles, is being held at Calcasieu Correctional Center on charges...
Joshua Hardin, 36, of Lake Charles, is being held at Calcasieu Correctional Center on charges of second-degree murder and attempted second-degree murder. Judge David Ritchie set Hardin’s bond at $1.5 million.(Calcasieu Correctional Center)
By Johnathan Manning
Published: May. 2, 2022 at 12:15 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - One person has been arrested in a fatal shooting on McCall Street early Friday morning.

The shooting left Lake Charles man Steven Sturlese, 30, dead and another male injured, according to officials with the Lake Charles Police Department.

The shooting happened around 4:30 a.m. Friday in the 1000 block of McCall Street. Joshua Hardin, 36, of Lake Charles, was arrested at 5:11 a.m. that morning, also in the 1000 block of McCall Street, according to information from police and Calcasieu Correctional Center booking sheets.

Hardin is being held at Calcasieu Correctional Center on charges of second-degree murder and attempted second-degree murder. Judge David Ritchie set Hardin’s bond at $1.5 million.

When officers arrived to McCall Street on Friday, they found two males with gunshot wounds, according to Sgt. Brenda Desormeaux, public information officer with the Lake Charles Police Department.

Sturlese was transported to a local hospital and pronounced deceased at 5:17 a.m., Desormeaux said.

The other person shot remains in critical condition at a New Orleans hospital.

Desormeaux asked anyone with more information to contact lead detectives Sgt. Christopher Johnson and Cpl. John McCloskey at 337-491-1311.

