Top-seeded Iowa comes up short to Buckeye in Class 3A Championship

Sulphur, LA (KPLC) - Iowa’s motto, ‘Unfinished Business,’ hung on the outside of the softball team’s dugout for the Class 3A Championship game, unfortunately for the Yellow Jackets, that will continue to be the team’s rallying cry next season as the team fell in the Class 3A Softball Championship to Buckeye, 8-6 Saturday at Frasch Park.

The top-seeded Yellow Jackets made their second-straight title game appearance, but the No. 7 Lady Panthers started hot and never trailed earning the team’s first championship since 2012.

“Regardless of what trophy we have in our hands, we still made history yet again,” said Iowa coach Kenzie Singletary. “Everybody is proud of how far the program has come and we just have to keep pushing and try to change the mindset.”

Buckeye opened the game with a two-run home run in the first off the bat of the game’s Most Outstanding Player, Alexis Smith. She added another two-run homer in the third inning that gave Buckeye a 4-1 lead.

That run by Buckeye was the first given up by Iowa pitcher Arlee Darbonne in the playoffs. Darbonne pitched a complete game striking out five batters while allowing eight runs on 11 hits.

Darbonne got run support in the first with a solo home run by Kamryn Broussard, who went 2-for-4 in the game. The Lady Jackets would rally back from their 4-2 deficit in the fourth with a pair of runs including a sacrifice fly from Andie Huval.

The fifth inning was a big one for Buckeye however as the Lady Panthers scored four runs in the inning, all with two outs. The run started on a lightly hit ball to shortstop. Olivia Henry slid into first base to beat Calee Guillory’s throw on a controversial call. Buckeye would continue the rally with a two-RBI double from Maddie Sinclair.

Iowa would score runs in the fifth and sixth innings to cut into the lead, but the Jackets would strand a runner on first to end the game.

The Jackets tallied 12 hits in the game with Bentley Richard, Kylie Boudreaux, Kamryn Broussard, Calee Guillory and Andie Huval each having multi-hit games.

Copyright 2022 KPLC. All rights reserved.