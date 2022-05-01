50/50 Thursdays
Connections
Coca-Cola Restaurant Guide
The Pledge of Allegiance
Advertisement

Top-seeded Iowa comes up short to Buckeye in Class 3A Championship

Iowa softball is the 2022 Class 3A runner-up.
Iowa softball is the 2022 Class 3A runner-up.(KPLC)
By Brady Renard
Published: Apr. 30, 2022 at 8:36 PM CDT|Updated: 19 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Sulphur, LA (KPLC) - Iowa’s motto, ‘Unfinished Business,’ hung on the outside of the softball team’s dugout for the Class 3A Championship game, unfortunately for the Yellow Jackets, that will continue to be the team’s rallying cry next season as the team fell in the Class 3A Softball Championship to Buckeye, 8-6 Saturday at Frasch Park.

The top-seeded Yellow Jackets made their second-straight title game appearance, but the No. 7 Lady Panthers started hot and never trailed earning the team’s first championship since 2012.

“Regardless of what trophy we have in our hands, we still made history yet again,” said Iowa coach Kenzie Singletary. “Everybody is proud of how far the program has come and we just have to keep pushing and try to change the mindset.”

Buckeye opened the game with a two-run home run in the first off the bat of the game’s Most Outstanding Player, Alexis Smith. She added another two-run homer in the third inning that gave Buckeye a 4-1 lead.

That run by Buckeye was the first given up by Iowa pitcher Arlee Darbonne in the playoffs. Darbonne pitched a complete game striking out five batters while allowing eight runs on 11 hits.

Darbonne got run support in the first with a solo home run by Kamryn Broussard, who went 2-for-4 in the game. The Lady Jackets would rally back from their 4-2 deficit in the fourth with a pair of runs including a sacrifice fly from Andie Huval.

The fifth inning was a big one for Buckeye however as the Lady Panthers scored four runs in the inning, all with two outs. The run started on a lightly hit ball to shortstop. Olivia Henry slid into first base to beat Calee Guillory’s throw on a controversial call. Buckeye would continue the rally with a two-RBI double from Maddie Sinclair.

Iowa would score runs in the fifth and sixth innings to cut into the lead, but the Jackets would strand a runner on first to end the game.

The Jackets tallied 12 hits in the game with Bentley Richard, Kylie Boudreaux, Kamryn Broussard, Calee Guillory and Andie Huval each having multi-hit games.

Copyright 2022 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Twelve people have been arrested in connection with the shooting death of 6-year-old Draya...
Police announce 12 arrests in shooting of 6-year-old
Lake Charles Police investigating homicides on E. Lagrange and McCall St.
3 dead, 1 critical in unrelated shootings in Lake Charles
An accident was reported at Phillips 66 in Westlake this morning. The accident happened around...
Phillips 66 officials: Man killed was contract worker with Insulations Incorporated
Keri Bradberry
Suspect arrested in Westlake shooting
FILE - In a Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019 file photo, Laine Hardy performs during KAABOO 2019 at...
American Idol winner Laine Hardy accused of putting listening device in ex-girlfriend’s dorm room at LSU

Latest News

Cowgirls clinch series against UIW with walk-off win on Senior Day
#SWLApreps Baseball playoffs-second round April 30
#SWLAPREPS Baseball playoffs-second round April 30
LSU defensive end Andre Anthony (3)
2022 NFL Draft: LSU DE Andre Anthony selected by Bucs in 7th round
Louisville running back Trevion Cooley (23) is stopped by Air Force defensive tackle Jordan...
2022 NFL Draft: Saints take Air Force DT Jordan Jackson in 6th round