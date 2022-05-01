50/50 Thursdays
SWLA Arrest Report - Apr. 30, 2022

(KPLC)
By KPLC Digital Team
Published: May. 1, 2022 at 11:23 AM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for April 30, 2022.

Eddie Ray Dubroc Jr., 50, Lake Charles: Direct contempt of court (3 charges); tail lamps - illuminate with white light the rear registration plate; possession of a controlled dangerous substance, Schedule II; prohibited acts: drug paraphernalia; contraband defined, certain activities regarding contraband in penal institutions prohibited.

Willie Nicholas Leger, 41, Iowa: Instate detainer.

Jermerro Jravone Ryan, 28, Lake Charles: Theft of a motor vehicle less than $1,000; simple criminal damage to property less than $500; criminal trespass; violations of protective orders.

Jessie Clay Wright, 39: Theft of a motor vehicle from $25,000 or more; criminal trespass.

Montanna McCarter Edwards, 36, Lake Charles: Illegal possession of stolen firearms first offense; possession of firearm or carrying concealed weapon by a person convicted of certain felonies; driving on roadway laned for traffic.

Marlon Keith Cady, 41, Lake Charles: Possession of a controlled dangerous substance, Schedule IV; sale, distribution or possession of legend drug without prescription or order prohibited, exceptions, penalties; possession of synthetic marijuana first offense.

James-Michael Cameron Page, 45, Carencro: Produce, manufacture, distribute or possess with intent Schedule II narcotic (2 charges); produce, manufacture, distribute or possess with intent Schedule I narcotic; possession of a controlled dangerous substance, Schedule II; possession of a controlled dangerous substance, Schedule I; prohibited acts: drug paraphernalia.

Terry Wayne Howard Sr., 63, Lake Charles: Obscenity; resisting an officer.

Devonte Marcal Stephens, 20, Eunice: Possession of firearm or carrying concealed weapon by a person convicted of certain felonies; resisting an officer by flight (2 charges); cruelty to juveniles: juvenile present during DMP of CDS; simple escape; prohibited acts: drug paraphernalia; resisting an officer by refusal to I.D.

