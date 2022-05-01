50/50 Thursdays
Silver Alert canceled for missing Breaux Bridge man

Gregg Skelly Silver Alert
Gregg Skelly Silver Alert(Louisiana State Police)
By Amanda Johnson
Published: Apr. 30, 2022 at 10:02 PM CDT|Updated: 18 hours ago
UPDATE: Louisiana State Police has canceled the Silver Alert.

Breaux Bridge, La. (KPLC) - Authorities are asking for the public’s assistance in locating a missing man from Breaux Bridge.

Gregg Skelly, 71, was last seen at 3 p.m. Saturday on Raspy Road in Parks in St. Martin Parish, according to the Louisiana State Police. He was driving a 2014 Ram four-door pickup truck with the license plate number C512165.

Skelly is described as a white man with short gray hair and brown eyes, 5 foot 9 and 200 pounds.

Anyone with information on Skelly’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Breaux Bridge Police Department at 337-332-2186 or local law enforcement.

