Robberson elected Merryville Chief of Police

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Tommy Robberson was elected Merryville’s new Chief of Police Saturday.

Robberson (R) defeated Randal Yawn (R) with 53 percent of the ballot, 147 votes to 128.

For complete results, click HERE.

Robberson will replace Robert Thompson (D), who did not make the runoff.

In the March 26 runoff, Yawn received 42 percent (94 votes) of the ballot, while Robberson received 32 percent (71 votes), and Thompson 27 percent (60 votes).

