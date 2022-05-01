50/50 Thursdays
Man attempts to flee custody near Shell Beach Drive

By Jakob Evans
Published: Apr. 30, 2022 at 8:28 PM CDT|Updated: 19 hours ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Convicted felon Devonte M. Stephens, 20, is accused of attempting to flee CPSO deputies near Shell Beach Drive in Lake Charles.

CPSO reserve deputies were conducting patrol in the parking lot of the civic center in conjunction with the security detail when they smelled the odor of marijuana, authorities said.

CPSO deputies made contact with two individuals at which time one of them, Stephens, fled on foot.

During the pursuit CPSO deputies observed Stephens to be in possession of a firearm.

He was taken into custody and transported to a local hospital at which time he fled the hospital on foot, authorities said.

Moments later he was located and taken into custody. He has not yet been booked but will be booked into CCC and charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, 2 counts of resisting an officer by flight, and possession of a CDS in the presence of a juvenile, authorities said.

