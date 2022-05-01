50/50 Thursdays
LDH launches suicide prevention campaign in honor of Mental Health Awareness Month

May is Mental Health Awareness Month.
May is Mental Health Awareness Month.(MGN)
By WAFB Staff
Published: May. 1, 2022 at 5:45 AM CDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - May 1st marks the first day of Mental Health Awareness Month.

According to the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention, on average, one person dies every 12 hours from suicide in Louisiana.

The Louisiana Department of Health (LDH) is launching a suicide prevention campaign with the goal of honoring Mental Health Awareness Month.

CLICK HERE TO REGISTER.

LDH says the campaign theme is: I AM SAVED: Staying Alive, Valuing Every Day.

On Sunday, May 1 the campaign launch event will be held at the Main Library located at 7711 Goodwood Blvd. from 2 p.m. until 4 p.m.

Organizers say speakers at the event will include representatives from LDH, along with faith and community members.

During the event, there will be a vigil to remember loved ones lost to suicide.

LDH will also share tips on how the community can come together to prevent suicide deaths as well as introduce upcoming events centered on mental health.

