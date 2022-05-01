LDH launches suicide prevention campaign in honor of Mental Health Awareness Month

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - May 1st marks the first day of Mental Health Awareness Month.

According to the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention, on average, one person dies every 12 hours from suicide in Louisiana.

The Louisiana Department of Health (LDH) is launching a suicide prevention campaign with the goal of honoring Mental Health Awareness Month.

Join us as we gather for the first annual suicide prevention campaign event where, we will:

✔️Host a remembrance vigil

✔️Learn how to prevent suicide deaths.

✔️Introduce upcoming mental health events in Baton Rouge.



Suicide is preventable, and there is hope after loss. pic.twitter.com/bVxwBagTxW — Louisiana Department of Health (@LADeptHealth) April 26, 2022

LDH says the campaign theme is: I AM SAVED: Staying Alive, Valuing Every Day.

On Sunday, May 1 the campaign launch event will be held at the Main Library located at 7711 Goodwood Blvd. from 2 p.m. until 4 p.m.

Organizers say speakers at the event will include representatives from LDH, along with faith and community members.

During the event, there will be a vigil to remember loved ones lost to suicide.

LDH will also share tips on how the community can come together to prevent suicide deaths as well as introduce upcoming events centered on mental health.

