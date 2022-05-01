50/50 Thursdays
Lake Charles’ Spring Art Walk returned Saturday

By Jade Moreau
Published: Apr. 30, 2022 at 9:27 PM CDT|Updated: 18 hours ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - There were a lot of events going on in Lake Charles Saturday.

The Spring Art Walk returned to downtown with dozens of area artists and vendors, live music and an outdoor market. It is an annual event, but for some artists, this was the first time.

“It’s a lot,” artist Katie Talbot said. “You know, today was actually my first one with the canopy and everything,”

Talbot is a ceramicist who specializes in functional pottery.

“As functional pottery, it is something I get to put a piece of me into, and you get to take home and use and you know, incorporate into your life,” Talbot said.

For artist Tracy Watkins, this is also her first time showcasing her work at this event.

“I’ve been painting for about eight years, but I never really put myself out there,” Watkins said. “I am fixing to start selling in New Orleans. I should have a gallery over there soon, but I just wanted to see what would happen today.”

Both say it is important to have events like these for local artists like themselves to showcase their work.

“It is a way to connect to our community and to get out there and have a community base,” Talbot said. “It’s just important, and a huge part of our culture.”

“It’s nice, because I wouldn’t have anywhere to go If they didn’t have something like this, you know, “Watkins said. “It’s outside, and it is beautiful outside. It is perfect for this area right here.”

