50/50 Thursdays
Connections
Coca-Cola Restaurant Guide
The Pledge of Allegiance
Advertisement

Labue, Danny Reynolds elected to DeRidder City Council

Vincent Labue and Danny Reynolds were both elected to the DeRidder City Council Saturday. Labue...
Vincent Labue and Danny Reynolds were both elected to the DeRidder City Council Saturday. Labue (independent) and Reynolds (R) were both elected at-large councilmen in a four-person runoff, defeating Billy Spikes (D) and Lydia Reynolds (R).(KPLC)
By Johnathan Manning
Published: Apr. 30, 2022 at 9:15 PM CDT|Updated: 19 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DeRidder, LA (KPLC) - Vincent Labue and Danny Reynolds were both elected to the DeRidder City Council Saturday.

Labue (independent) and Reynolds (R) were both elected at-large councilmen in a four-person runoff, defeating Billy Spikes (D) and Lydia Reynolds (R).

For complete results, click HERE.

Labue, an incumbent, received 29 percent (721 votes) of the ballot, while Reynolds received 28 percent (681 votes). Spikes received 26 percent (645 votes) and Lydia Reynolds received 16 percent (401 votes).

In the March 26 runoff, Danny Reynolds received 24 percent (835 votes), as did Labue (820 votes), while Spikes received 23 percent *785 votes), and Lydia Reynolds, an incumbent, received 18 percent (631 votes).

Copyright 2022 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Twelve people have been arrested in connection with the shooting death of 6-year-old Draya...
Police announce 12 arrests in shooting of 6-year-old
Lake Charles Police investigating homicides on E. Lagrange and McCall St.
3 dead, 1 critical in unrelated shootings in Lake Charles
An accident was reported at Phillips 66 in Westlake this morning. The accident happened around...
Phillips 66 officials: Man killed was contract worker with Insulations Incorporated
Keri Bradberry
Suspect arrested in Westlake shooting
FILE - In a Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019 file photo, Laine Hardy performs during KAABOO 2019 at...
American Idol winner Laine Hardy accused of putting listening device in ex-girlfriend’s dorm room at LSU

Latest News

Tommy Robberson was elected Merryville Chief of Police on April 30, 2022.
Robberson elected Merryville Chief of Police
Election Day
APRIL 30 ELECTION: Polls open at 7 a.m. Saturday
Only one ticket on the ballot in Merryville for the April 30 election, the runoff election for...
Meet the Candidates headed for Merryville Chief of Police runoff election
Louisiana lawmakers push for more medical marijuana accessibility