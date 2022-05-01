Labue, Danny Reynolds elected to DeRidder City Council

DeRidder, LA (KPLC) - Vincent Labue and Danny Reynolds were both elected to the DeRidder City Council Saturday.

Labue (independent) and Reynolds (R) were both elected at-large councilmen in a four-person runoff, defeating Billy Spikes (D) and Lydia Reynolds (R).

For complete results, click HERE.

Labue, an incumbent, received 29 percent (721 votes) of the ballot, while Reynolds received 28 percent (681 votes). Spikes received 26 percent (645 votes) and Lydia Reynolds received 16 percent (401 votes).

In the March 26 runoff, Danny Reynolds received 24 percent (835 votes), as did Labue (820 votes), while Spikes received 23 percent *785 votes), and Lydia Reynolds, an incumbent, received 18 percent (631 votes).

