First Alert Forecast: Summer-like weather here for several more days

By Wade Hampton
Published: May. 1, 2022 at 4:53 PM CDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A warm and muggy weather pattern is in place and will remain here through much of the upcoming workweek. Afternoon showers and storms that developed Sunday will dissipate quickly after sunset, and our rain chances will be very low through at least Wednesday. Another cold front will approach our area later this week and could spark some showers and storms Thursday and Friday, but our rain chance is less than 10% until then. Temperatures will be warm with lows in the 70s and highs reaching the mid 80s with heat indices in the low 90s! Remember you can check the radar anytime using our First Alert Weather App on your smartphone, simply search for KPLC Weather in your app store or click here: www.kplctv.com/apps

Chance for a few scattered showers and storms as we head towards next Friday
Chance for a few scattered showers and storms as we head towards next Friday(KPLC)

