Cowgirls clinch series against UIW with walk-off win on Senior Day

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - During senior Adriana Ramirez’s final at bat at Joe Miller Field, her RBI double gave McNeese an 8-0 (5 inn.) run rule walk off win over Incarnate Word in the rubber game of the Southland Conference series Saturday afternoon allowing McNeese to take the series 2-1 with both wins coming in run-rule victories. The Cowgirls’ rally fell short in the first game of the doubleheader, falling 7-6.

With the win, the Cowgirls improve to 32-19 overall and 12-3 in the SLC while the Cardinals fall to 14-32 overall and 4-11 in the SLC.

“Following the first few innings of pitcher Whitney Tate cruising in the opening game, all of a sudden we could not find the strike zone and the Cardinals capitalized on it,” said head coach James Landreneau. They had some timely hits which put us in a huge deficit. The players did a great job fighting to get back into the game and we were able to get some traffic on base, but we couldn’t get the timely hits.

“It was a quick bounce back in the second game. Pitcher Ashley Vallejo did a good job minimizing damage and made some quality pitches. I thought our defense was excellent, making a number of big plays. We produced timely hits in front of Ramirez who was able to get the big knock. I am proud of that kid. She works hard every day and does not always get a lot of playing time, but she had made her opportunities count for us.”

Game One

A seven-run fourth inning was all UIW needed to defeat the Cowgirls 7-6 in the first game of Saturday’s doubleheader and the second game of the series.

McNeese opened the bottom of the first inning by getting the first three batters on base via two walks and a hit-by-pitch to load the bases. Crislyne Moreno’s RBI single scored leadoff hitter Alayis Seneca for the early 1-0 lead. Kaylee Lopez’s sacrifice fly scored Talley later in the inning for a 2-0 lead.

After two scoreless innings, the Cardinals responded with seven runs on five hits along with one Cowgirl error to take a 7-2 lead in the top of the fourth inning.

McNeese got one run back in the bottom of the frame on a pinch-hit sacrifice fly by Caleigh Cross that scored Moreno to cut the lead to 7-3

The Cowgirls cut the lead to 7-6 with three runs on one hit and missed an opportunity to tie the game. Moreno’s sac fly, Ramirez and Willingham’s bases loaded walks provided the three runs in the inning to get the Cowgirls to within one run.

McNeese got the tying run on base with a leadoff single by Moreno but the Cowgirls couldn’t bring her around to tie the game as she was stranded following a fly out to left, a foul out to third base ,and a ground out to first to end the game.

