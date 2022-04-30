SWLA Hunger Action Summit explores solutions to food insecurity

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Hunger doesn’t always look the same.

Bradley Moss, an unemployed welder, lost his job due to an injury.

“I got into a bad wreck and had an aneurism in my stomach. So, I was unable to work and lost insurance,” he said, on a Second Harvest video played at the summit.

Other depictions of food insecurity can be disaster, illness, or lack of transportation.

Emma Richard volunteers for a food pantry in Vinton.

“If you would walk around this town, you would pretty well see the poverty of the town because you’ve got people just suffering right now to make ends meet,” she said in the video.

But people at the Hunger Action Summit came to learn more about the problem and think about how they can get involved.

Second Harvest, McNeese and the Community Foundation collaborated and other groups participated.

They want to make meaningful change to fight hunger.

Breakout sessions honed in on distinct types of circumstances, such as an overwhelmed working family with children or a food desert due to no grocery store or transportation.

Carrie LaFargue, with the Junior League, said she had an “ah ha” moment when she realized her neighbors had difficulty buying groceries.

“Oh my gosh, I lived in a food desert and never even thought about it as I drove past these people,” she said.

McNeese State and Second Harvest are collaborating to open and run a big kitchen at the University.

Assistant Professor Geneva Breaux directs the undergraduate program in nutrition and dietetic.

“These meals will be prepared right here on campus at Yale Hall Annex and delivered hot and ready to our local seniors and children,” she said.

More information will be coming in the weeks and months ahead.

Second Harvest has more than doubled food distributed across the four-parish area since the pandemic and hurricanes.

