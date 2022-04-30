50/50 Thursdays
SWLA Arrest Report - Apr. 29, 2022

(KPLC)
By KPLC Digital Team
Published: Apr. 30, 2022 at 2:14 PM CDT
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for April 29, 2022.

Shahron Anthony Prater, 49, Houston, Texas: Illegal possession of stolen things from $5,000 but less than $25,000; resisting an officer.

Christian Jkirby Jack, 23, Lake Charles: Produce, manufacture, distribute or possess with intent Schedule II narcotic; roduce, manufacture, distribute or possess with intent Schedule IV narcotic.

Nickalous Edwin Claude Thibodeaux, 24, Sulphur: Possession of a controlled dangerous substance, Schedule II.

Wanda Gail Lacey, 57, Lake Charles: Possession of a controlled dangerous substance, Schedule II (2 charges); possession of synthetic marijuana first offense; possession of marijuana first offense (14 grams or less); prohibited acts: drug paraphernalia.

Brian Anthony Love, 37, Lake Charles: Domestic abuse battery, child endangerment; hit-and-run driving.

Elisabeth Michelle Mcwayne, 40, Lake Charles: Prohibited acts: drug paraphernalia; possession of a controlled dangerous substance, Schedule II.

Joshua Byrd Hardin, 36, Lake Charles: Second-degree murder; attempted second-degree murder.

