The search continues for missing DeRidder man, Ryan Heflin

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The search continues for Ryan Heflin who has been missing for over three months.

“His brother got married last Sunday, and that was hard, because Ryan wasn’t there,” Gayla Heflin, Ryan’s mother said.

Ryan Heflin’s parents said the last time they saw him was on January 19 after he left their DeRidder home.

“He had like pajama pants on and shoes and a shirt, and that was it,” Tommy Heflin said. “He didn’t take anything with him.”

After returning from an out-of-town engagement, Gayla and Tommy Heflin said that is when they knew something was wrong. It had been days since Ryan had left, and not a thing was out of place.

“Nothing was moved in his room, nothing was touched,” Gayla Heflin said. “He has a key to the house. I mean nothing was out of order.”

What is most concerning is the fact that Ryan left behind his guitar – his prized possession according to his mom.

“I mean, his guitar went everywhere, but when it was cold, he said he didn’t because it would hurt it,” Gayla Heflin said. “That weekend he disappeared. It was like 30 degrees, it was really cold.”

Beauregard Sheriff Mark Herford said Heflin was last spotted on video at a local business on January 19.

“I am really concerned at this point, because I haven’t heard anything,” Herford said. “It’s like Ryan has just disappeared.”

Sheriff Herford said their department responded to a submerged vehicle near the Hopewell Boat Launch. He said social media allegations were made, but the truck was not Heflin’s.

“We were looking for his truck, we were looking for him, and we have not gotten any lead at this point that I would have normally expected for a missing person,” Herford said.

As for now, it’s a waiting game for both law enforcement and Ryan’s parents, who said they are sitting on pins and needles pleading for some kind of closure.

“Because I know without a doubt if he is alive and is able to make a phone call, he would call me,” Gayla Heflin said.

Heflin is described as a white man, 5′8″ tall, weighing 160 pounds. He drives a gold 1998 Chevrolet truck.

The Beauregard Parish Sheriff’s Office is asking for anyone with information to contact them at 337-463-3281. They are offering a reward.

