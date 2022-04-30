50/50 Thursdays
Sam Houston softball falls to red-hot West Monroe, 11-4, in semifinal round

By Brady Renard
Published: Apr. 29, 2022 at 10:02 PM CDT
Sulphur, LA (KPLC) - Sam Houston had a tough route to the state tournament this year having to get past the No. 1 seed, Pineville, in the quarterfinal round. However, the eighth-seeded Lady Broncos may have had to play the bracket’s hottest team on Friday as No. 4 West Monroe downed Sam Houston, 11-4 at Frasch Park in Sulphur.

Sam Houston opened the game with a pair of runs in the first inning, as Brylie Fontenot, Madelyn England and Alexis Dibbley posted back-to-back-to-back singles to start the inning. However, the Lady Broncos would manage just four more hits the rest of the way.

West Monroe immediately answered in the bottom of the fourth inning hanging four runs on the board to take a 4-2 lead. McKenzie Vestal and Kaylee Cooley each had RBIs in the inning.

The Rebels would add at least a run in each of the first four innings including a home run off the bat of senior Maddie Nichols. Nichols was also the game’s winning pitcher going all seven innings and striking out eight Broncos.

England and Carolina Eidson led Sam Houston with a pair of hits apiece.

West Monroe advances to face No. 2, St. Amant Saturday, at 4 p.m. after it downed third-seeded Walker 6-0.

Copyright 2022 KPLC. All rights reserved.

