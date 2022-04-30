Louisiana Pirate Festival arrives in Lake Charles
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Louisiana Pirate Festival takes place from April 28 through May 7, near the Lake Charles Civic Center and Lakeshore Drive.
Admission to the festival is free.
Carnival opening times are as followed:
Thursday April 28, Friday April 29, Monday May 2, Tuesday May 3 & Wednesday May 4 at 4 p.m.
Saturday April 30 & Sunday May 1 at noon.
Saturday May 7 at noon.
Ride armbands are $30.
Saturday April 30th:
7:30 a.m.
- Car Show Registration
8:00 a.m.
- Emergency Responders Agility Challenge Late Registration
8:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m.
- Car Show sponsored by Navarra Auto Group
9:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m.
- Boy Scout Jamboree - Official Website
9:00 a.m. - 12:00 p.m.
- Emergency Responder Agility Challenge
10:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.
- Military Display - U.S. Army
11:00 a.m.
- Buccaneers Costume Contest for Children, Little Matey’s Area-Registration
11:30 a.m.
- Buccaneers Costume Contest for Children, Little Matey’s Area-Contest
12:00 p.m.
- Buccaneer Pirate Display
- Galley Alley Food Court & Pirate Marketplace opens
- Todd Armstrong Carnival Rides
12:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m.
- Little Matey Children’s Area sponsored by piratesnparrots.com
12:30 p.m.
- Cannon Demonstration
1:30 p.m.
- Buccaneer Parade On-site
2:00 p.m.
- Dive Pirates Foundation – Scuba Diving Demo – Seawall
- Boy Scout Rain Gutter Pirate Ship Race
4:30 p.m.
- Buccaneers Costume Contest for Adults, Little Matey’s Area-Registration
5:00 p.m.
- Buccaneers Costume Contest for Adults, Little Matey’s Area - Contest
5:30 p.m.
- Boat Parade - Load
6:00 p.m.
- Boat Parade – Depart
6:30 p.m.
- Boat Parade – Seawall
7:00 p.m. – 10:30 p.m.
- John Miller Band, entertainment in Amphitheatre
8:00 p.m.
- Buccaneer Parade On-site
8:30 p.m. – 9 p.m.
- Fire Maidens, entertainment in Amphitheatre
Sunday May 1st:
12:00 p.m.
- Buccaneer Pirate Display
- Galley Alley Food Court & Pirate Marketplace opens
- Todd Armstrong Carnival Rides
12:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m.
- Little Matey Children’s Area sponsored by piratesnparrots.com
1:00 p.m.
- Spittin Image Look alike Contest, Little Matey Children’s Area
2:00 p.m.
- Salty Dog Parade
2:00 - 4:00 p.m.
- Louisiana Pirate Festival Parade Extravaganza
2:00 p.m. – 7:00p.m.
- Entertainment in Amphitheatre
Monday - Wednesday May 2nd - 4th:
5:00 p.m.
- Buccaneer Pirate Display
- Todd Armstrong Carnival Rides
Thursday May 5th:
5:00 p.m. - 10:00 p.m.
- Buccaneer Pirate Display
- Todd Armstrong Carnival Rides
7:00 p.m. - 10:00 p.m.
- National Day of Prayer Celebration
6:00 p.m. - 7:00 p.m.
- Three Sheets, entertainment in Amphitheatre
8:00 p.m. - 9:30 p.m.
- Zydecane, entertainment in Amphitheatre
Friday May 6th:
5:00 p.m.
- Buccaneer Pirate Display
- Galley Alley Food Court & Pirate Marketplace opens
- Todd Armstrong Carnival Rides
- Little Matey Children’s Area sponsored by piratesnparrots.com
7:30 p.m. - 8:45 p.m.
- Louisiana Express, entertainment in Amphitheater
9:00 p.m. - 10:00 p.m.
- Steelshot, entertainment in Amphitheater
Saturday May 7th:
7:00 a.m. - 12:00 p.m.
- BBQ Cookoff sponsored by Paul’s Rib Shack Barbecue
8:00 a.m. - 3:00 p.m.
- Off Road Car Show sponsored by Hurricane Off-Road & Powersports
10:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m.
- Pin Up Girls - located near Axiall clock on Bord Du Lac Drive
12:00 p.m.
- Buccaneer Pirate Display
- Galley Alley Food Court & Pirate Marketplace opens
- Todd Armstrong Carnival Rides
12:00 p.m. - 7:00 p.m.
- Little Matey Children’s Area sponsored by piratesnparrots.com
12:30 p.m.
- Buccaneer Cannon Demonstration
1:30 p.m.
- Buccaneer Parade On-site
6 p.m.
- Buccaneer Parade On-site
6:00 p.m. - 7:00 p.m.
- Young Band Nation, entertainment in Amphitheatre
7:00 p.m. - 9:00 p.m.
- Rum Tasting brought to you by “Smoke & Barrell”
7:30 p.m. - 9:30 p.m.
- Membership Party – Seawall Tent
7:30 p.m. - 8:30 p.m.
- Clay Cormier, entertainment in Amphitheatre
8:45 p.m. - 9:45 p.m.
- Stephen Paul, entertainment in Amphitheatre
9:00 p.m.
- Jean Lafitte Departs
10:00 p.m. - 11:15 p.m.
- Parish County Line, entertainment in Amphitheatre
