Louisiana Pirate Festival arrives in Lake Charles

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Louisiana Pirate Festival takes place from April 28 through May 7, near the Lake Charles Civic Center and Lakeshore Drive.

Admission to the festival is free.

Carnival opening times are as followed:

Thursday April 28, Friday April 29, Monday May 2, Tuesday May 3 & Wednesday May 4 at 4 p.m.

Saturday April 30 & Sunday May 1 at noon.

Saturday May 7 at noon.

Ride armbands are $30.

Saturday April 30th:

7:30 a.m.

Car Show Registration

8:00 a.m.

Emergency Responders Agility Challenge Late Registration

8:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m.

Car Show sponsored by Navarra Auto Group

9:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m.

Boy Scout Jamboree - Official Website

9:00 a.m. - 12:00 p.m.

Emergency Responder Agility Challenge

10:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.

Military Display - U.S. Army

11:00 a.m.

Buccaneers Costume Contest for Children, Little Matey’s Area-Registration

11:30 a.m.

Buccaneers Costume Contest for Children, Little Matey’s Area-Contest

12:00 p.m.

Buccaneer Pirate Display

Galley Alley Food Court & Pirate Marketplace opens

Todd Armstrong Carnival Rides

12:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m.

Little Matey Children’s Area sponsored by piratesnparrots.com

12:30 p.m.

Cannon Demonstration

1:30 p.m.

Buccaneer Parade On-site

2:00 p.m.

Dive Pirates Foundation – Scuba Diving Demo – Seawall

Boy Scout Rain Gutter Pirate Ship Race

4:30 p.m.

Buccaneers Costume Contest for Adults, Little Matey’s Area-Registration

5:00 p.m.

Buccaneers Costume Contest for Adults, Little Matey’s Area - Contest

5:30 p.m.

Boat Parade - Load

6:00 p.m.

Boat Parade – Depart

6:30 p.m.

Boat Parade – Seawall

7:00 p.m. – 10:30 p.m.

John Miller Band, entertainment in Amphitheatre

8:00 p.m.

Buccaneer Parade On-site

8:30 p.m. – 9 p.m.

Fire Maidens, entertainment in Amphitheatre

Sunday May 1st:

12:00 p.m.

Buccaneer Pirate Display

Galley Alley Food Court & Pirate Marketplace opens

Todd Armstrong Carnival Rides

12:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m.

Little Matey Children’s Area sponsored by piratesnparrots.com

1:00 p.m.

Spittin Image Look alike Contest, Little Matey Children’s Area

2:00 p.m.

Salty Dog Parade

2:00 - 4:00 p.m.

Louisiana Pirate Festival Parade Extravaganza

2:00 p.m. – 7:00p.m.

Entertainment in Amphitheatre

Monday - Wednesday May 2nd - 4th:

5:00 p.m.

Buccaneer Pirate Display

Todd Armstrong Carnival Rides

Thursday May 5th:

5:00 p.m. - 10:00 p.m.

Buccaneer Pirate Display

Todd Armstrong Carnival Rides

7:00 p.m. - 10:00 p.m.

National Day of Prayer Celebration

6:00 p.m. - 7:00 p.m.

Three Sheets, entertainment in Amphitheatre

8:00 p.m. - 9:30 p.m.

Zydecane, entertainment in Amphitheatre

Friday May 6th:

5:00 p.m.

Buccaneer Pirate Display

Galley Alley Food Court & Pirate Marketplace opens

Todd Armstrong Carnival Rides

Little Matey Children’s Area sponsored by piratesnparrots.com

7:30 p.m. - 8:45 p.m.

Louisiana Express, entertainment in Amphitheater

9:00 p.m. - 10:00 p.m.

Steelshot, entertainment in Amphitheater

Saturday May 7th:

7:00 a.m. - 12:00 p.m.

BBQ Cookoff sponsored by Paul’s Rib Shack Barbecue

8:00 a.m. - 3:00 p.m.

Off Road Car Show sponsored by Hurricane Off-Road & Powersports

10:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m.

Pin Up Girls - located near Axiall clock on Bord Du Lac Drive

12:00 p.m.

Buccaneer Pirate Display

Galley Alley Food Court & Pirate Marketplace opens

Todd Armstrong Carnival Rides

12:00 p.m. - 7:00 p.m.

Little Matey Children’s Area sponsored by piratesnparrots.com

12:30 p.m.

Buccaneer Cannon Demonstration

1:30 p.m.

Buccaneer Parade On-site

6 p.m.

Buccaneer Parade On-site

6:00 p.m. - 7:00 p.m.

Young Band Nation, entertainment in Amphitheatre

7:00 p.m. - 9:00 p.m.

Rum Tasting brought to you by “Smoke & Barrell”

7:30 p.m. - 9:30 p.m.

Membership Party – Seawall Tent

7:30 p.m. - 8:30 p.m.

Clay Cormier, entertainment in Amphitheatre

8:45 p.m. - 9:45 p.m.

Stephen Paul, entertainment in Amphitheatre

9:00 p.m.

Jean Lafitte Departs

10:00 p.m. - 11:15 p.m.

Parish County Line, entertainment in Amphitheatre

