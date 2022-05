LHSAA baseball playoffs: second round recap

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The second round of LHSAA baseball playoffs began on Friday, with a few of the local teams taking a series lead.

Iota, St. Louis Catholic and Evans all advanced to the quarterfinal round. Barbe, Rosepine and Kinder all took leads in their respective series.

Final scores and highlights from our area baseball teams that were in playoff action today can be found below:

Class 5A-

(1) Barbe 6 (17) Destrehan 0 (Game 2) - Buccaneers win series 2-0, advance to quarterfinals

(13) Acadiana at (4) Sulphur @ McMurry Park #41 - Sulphur 10 Acadiana 0 (Game 1) | 5/1 1:00 PM | 5/1 4:00 PM

(10) Ruston at (7) Sam Houston - Sam Houston 7 Ruston 3 (Game 1) | 5/1 1:00 PM | 5/1 4:00 PM

Class 3A-

(9) South Beauregard at (8) Grant - Grant 8, South Beauregard 2 (Game 1) | Grant 9 South Beauregard 5 (Game 2) | 4/30 4:00 PM

(5) West Feliciana 18 (12) Westlake 0 (Game 2) - Saints wins the series 2-0

(6) Iowa 10 (22) Mamou 0 (Game 2) - Yellowjackets win series 2-0, advance to quarterfinals

(2) Iota 17, (18) Church Point 2 (Game 2) - Bulldogs win series 2-0, advance to quarterfinals

Division II-

(2) St. Louis Catholic 7, (15) Patrick Taylor 1 (Game 2) - Saints win series 2-0, advance to quarterfinals

Class 2A-

(1) Rosepine 21 (16) Pine 1 (Game 2) - Eagles win series 2-0, advance to quarterfinals

(8) Mangham 10 (24) Oberlin 4 (Game 2) - Mangham wins series 2-0, advance to quarterfinals

(19) D’Arbonne Woods Charter at (3) Kinder - Kinder 14, D’Arbonne Woods Charter 0 (Game 1) | 4/30 5:00 PM | 4/30 8:00 PM

Class 1A-

(1) Grand Lake 9 (16) Centerville 1- Hornets win, advance to quarterfinals

(12) Oberlin at (5) East Beauregard - 5/2, 5:00 PM

(13) Merryville at (4) Logansport - Logansport 4, Merryville 2 - Tigers advance to quarterfinals

Class B-

(16) Singer at (1) Quitman - 5/3, 5:00 PM

(9) Elizabeth at (8) Pitkin - 5/2, 5:30 PM

(13) Fairview at (4) Converse - 4/30, 3:00 PM

Class C-

(9) Simpson at (8) South Cameron - Simpson 6, South Cameron 2 - Broncos advance to quarterfinals

(12) Evans at (5) Hackberry - Evans 16, Hackberry 10 - Eagles advance to quarterfinals

(14) Starks at (3) Hicks - Hicks 21, Starks 1 - Pirates advance to quarterfinals

(10) Reeves at (7) Downsville - Downsville 14, Reeves 5 - Demons advance to quarterfinals

